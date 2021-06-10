Road works: Ballymena resurfacing scheme due to start

The scheme, extends from a point approximately 200 metres north of Ballee Road West/Cromkill Road roundabout, through the double roundabouts along Tullygarley Road to The Rosses roundabout. It also includes a section of the B18 Toome Road from Cromkill Road double roundabouts north-eastwards for approximately 735 metres.

The scheme covers approximately 1.87 kilometres and is expected to be completed by Sunday, August 15.

Minister Mallon: “I am pleased to announce this significant investment in the Ballymena area. This scheme will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network and will serve the local community and visitors to the area for many years to come. I would like to thank the travelling public and local residents in advance for their cooperation while these much needed works are completed.”

To facilitate the works it will be necessary to introduce the following full road closures:

Cromkill Road from Monday, June 14 until Friday, June 25 (Monday to Friday 9.15am to 4.30pm). During these times diversions will be in operation: For traffic travelling southwards, via Slaght Road and Ballee Road West. For traffic travelling northwards, via Ballee Road West, Antrim Road, Queen Street, Waveney Road, Galgorm Road, Sourhill Road and Tullygarley Road

Toome Road from Monday, June 28 until Friday, July 9 (Monday to Friday 9.15am to 4.30pm). During these times a diversion will be in operation via Antrim Road, Ballee Road West and Cromkill Road (vice-versa).

Tullygarley Road from Monday, August 2 until Tuesday, August 10 (Monday to Friday 9.15am to 4.30pm). During these times diversions will be in operation: For traffic travelling southwards, via Sourhill Road, Galgorm Road, Linenhall Street, Bridge Street, Henry Street, Gilmore Street, Queen Street, Antrim Road, Ballee Road West and Cromkill Road. For traffic travelling northwards, via Cromkill Road, Ballee Road West, Antrim Road, Queen Street, Waveney Road, Galgorm Road and Sourhill Road

Further closures will be required between Saturday, August 7 and Sunday, August 15 to complete resurfacing of the roundabouts.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.