Tree-mendous recycling efforts

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim has thanked residents who are ‘treecycling’ after Christmas.

In the run-up to the festive season, the council encouraged citizens to recycle unwanted items and responsibly dispose of all waste, including Christmas trees.

And Mayor Lindsay Millar said she has been impressed by the number of people visiting Household Recycling Centres in order for their trees to be turned into high-quality compost for our parks and gardens in Mid and East Antrim.

Cllr. Millar said: “Recycling saves ratepayers’ money and also combats environmental damage.

“Our citizens are to be commended for their efforts and we thank them for their support to date.

“The Christmas and New Year period is a time when a lot of additional waste is created – from packaging to paper, cards and glass bottles to extra food waste, and most of this can be recycled.

“I’ve been really encouraged by the amount of people bringing their trees to our recycling centres.

“The Christmas trees go to Natural World Products, who use them along with other green waste from our recycling centres to produce high quality, organic peat-free compost.

“This compost is used in council parks during the year and is made available to the public free of charge during compost week.”