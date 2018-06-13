Tributes paid to Darren Rodgers

Tributes have been paid to Darren Rodgers, two years on from his tragic death in Nice.

Darren (24) died in an accidental fall in France where he was supporting Northern Ireland in the UEFA Euro 2016 championship.

Paying tribute to Darren, a spokesperson for the Amalgamation of Northern Ireland Supporters Clubs said: “Today we remember fellow Northern Ireland supporter Darren Rodgers, who lost his life in an accident in Nice in the early hours of the morning of June 13 2016.

“Darren’s parents, family and friends remain in our thoughts.”

Commenting on Facebook, a member of Ulster NISC said: Thoughts with Darren’s family today.”

A football tournament in Darren’s memory will be staged at Wakehurst on Saturday, June 23.

The event will run from 10am until 5pm and afterwards to The Moat Bar.

Food and refreshments will be available, with a bouncy castle and face painting provided for children in attendance. Everyone welcome.