Tributes paid to Kyle Donnelly

Tributes have been paid to Antrim man, Kyle Donnelly (19) following his sudden death on Monday.

Kyle had been involved in a number of projects in the town and was a past member of the Steeple Defenders Flute Band.

Paying tribute to the popular teen, a spokesperson for the Inter Estate Partnership said: “We are all totally devastated to hear the sad news of a young life gone too soon.

“Young Kyle had been involved in our summer schemes from a young age and also attended and helped out at many of the events we organised over the years. He will be sadly missed by all of us.

“We wish to pass on our deepest sympathy to the Donnelly family circle and friends at this sad time.”

Community representative Ray Taylor, who had known Kyle for a number of years said: “I would like to pass my deepest sympathy to Kyle’s family and friends at this sad time.

“We have a wide range of services in Antrim like Turning point, Safe Place To Be Me and the Antrim Youth Information and Counselling Centre. No one should hesitate in lifting the phone or using social media to make contact as it’s okay not to be okay.”

Friends and family members gathered in the Steeple estate to pay their respects on May 16. Balloons were released and a bonfire was lit in Kyle’s memory.

A car cruise has been organised to pay tribute to Kyle. It will commence at 7pm at the Xtra-Vision carpark in Antrim, before making its way through the town to the Junction.

A collection will be held in his memory. All donations welcome.

Kyle’s funeral service will take place in Bairds Antrim at 12.30pm on Friday, May 18.