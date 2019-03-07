Tributes paid to Sappers Patrick Azimkar and Mark Quinsey

Crowds gathered at Market Square in Antrim this morning to mark the tenth Anniversary Service of Remembrance for Sapper Patrick Azimkar and Sapper Mark Quinsey.

The victims’ families were joined by Deputy Lieutenant of Co Antrim, Colonel Norman Walker OBE TD DL and Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Cllr Paul Michael as well as representatives from Royal British Legion, Royal Engineers and PSNI for the service.

Prior to the public ceremony at Market Square, a small private service was held at Randox, previously the site of Massereene Barracks, where a commemorative tree was planted and a bench was unveiled in remembrance of the two Sappers.

Mayor, Cllr Paul Michael commented: “Today marks ten years on from this tragic event where Sappers Patrick Azimkar and Mark Quinsey, both from 25 Field Squadron, 38 Engineer Regiment, were killed in an attack at Massareene Barracks in Antrim.

“I am truly honoured to be joined by their families on this occasion, and to lead the borough in our Service of Remembrance. We will Remember Them.”

Mother of Sapper Patrick Azimkar, Mrs Azimkar commented: “Thank you all for coming today to remember Patrick and Mark whose young lives were stolen exactly ten years ago today.

“My family and I would like to thank all those who have been involved in making this possible: Dr Fitzgerald for his agreement to the creation of the garden and the council for approving and funding it.

“The support shown by the local residents over the past ten years has been phenomenal and I would like to encourage anyone who would like to pay their respects, to do so at the memorial at Market Square. We also owe a debt of gratitude to the Mayor, Cllr Paul Michael, who has worked so hard to make this happen.”