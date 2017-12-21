Two men due in court on burglary charges

Two men are due in Ballymena Magistrates Court today on charges relating to an investigation into a series of burglaries and a robbery carried out in the Ballymena and Larne areas between June 13 and 17.

Police have charged a 22-year-old man with robbery, two counts of attempted burglary, handling stolen goods and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A 36-year-old male has been charged with robbery, attempted burglary, burglary, theft, fraud by false representation, handling stolen goods and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Both men have also been reported to the PPS for a number of offences relating to burglaries during the same period.