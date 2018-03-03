Two vehicle collision: road reopened

Police have confirmed that the Templepatrick Road has now reopened following an earlier two vehicle collision.

Three men were taken to hospital this morning following the collision near Ballyclare.

The collision occurred at around 6.10am close to a local service station.

Police have said that one of the injured men is believed to have sustained serious injuries, however these are not thought to be life threatening at this stage.

Inspector Colin Ash has appealed for witnesses to the crash to get in touch with police on telephone number 101, quoting reference number 268 of the 3/3/2018.