U2 legend The Edge drops into Antrim Coast hotel

The Londonderry Arms in Carnlough welcomed U2 guitar legend The Edge to the hotel on Monday afternoon,

David Howell Evans, better known by his stage name The Edge was taking time out from the band’s world tour, for a tour of the Antrim Coast.

The Irish superstars will be back on home soil for the next date of their “Experience and Innocence” tour when they will be on stage at the 3 Arena in Dublin next week.

Hotel owner Denise O’Neill said she was “thrilled” to welcome The Edge to the Londonderry Arms for lunch on Monday during his visit to the Glens.

“We were absolutely delighted to welcome U2’s The Edge to the Londonderry Arms Hotel to relax in the middle of the band’s world tour,” she said.