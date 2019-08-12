Update: Air Ambulance now in attendance as NI Fire and Rescue Service, Police and the Ambulance Service attend the scene of multi vehicle RTC on a busy NI road

The road traffic collision involves a number of vehicles

The collision occurred on the Frosses Road near Ballymoney.

Police, Ambulance Service and NIFRS are all in attendance. The road is down to one lane and delays are possible.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area

Air Ambulance, Police and NIFRS in attendance at a serious accident on the Frossess Road in Ballymoney on Monday afternoon. Pic McAuley Multimedia

