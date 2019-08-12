Update: NI Fire and Rescue Service along with Police and the Ambulance Service are attending the scene of multi vehicle RTC on a major NI road Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... The road traffic collision involves a number of vehicles The collision occurred on the Frosses Road near Ballymoney. Police, Ambulance Service and NIFRS are all in attendance. The road is down to one lane and delays are possible. Police are advising motorists to avoid the area Emergency services are at the scene Almost half of all working age stroke survivors facing financial woes, report shows