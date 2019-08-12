Update: NI Fire and Rescue Service along with Police and the Ambulance Service are attending the scene of multi vehicle RTC on a major NI road

The road traffic collision involves a number of vehicles

The collision occurred on the Frosses Road near Ballymoney.

Police, Ambulance Service and NIFRS are all in attendance. The road is down to one lane and delays are possible.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area

Emergency services are at the scene

