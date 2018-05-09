UUP to nominate Millar as next Mayor of Mid and East Antrim

Ulster Unionist Councillor Lindsay Millar is in line to become the new Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Miss Millar, who is a member of MEP Jim Nicholson’s staff at Ulster Unionist headquarters in East Belfast, is a councillor for the Knockagh Monument ward in Carrickfergus.

She is expected be installed as first citizen next month when the post, currently held by the DUP, is due to be rotated.

She was selected as the UUP mayoral nominee this week to succeed current incumbent, Cllr Paul Reid, at the local government authority’s annual general meeting, which will be held on June 5 at the Braid, Ballymena.

Mr Nicholson, congratulating his party colleague, said it is good to see young people getting involved in district council and community politics.

“Lindsay has been an energetic member of my staff for several years and she will make an excellent mayor in Mid and East Antrim, where she is held in high regard by constituents and council colleagues,” said Mr Nicholson.