VIDEO: Watch Chitty Chitty Bang Bang flying...along the river Bann!

A Portrush drama group has proven that the sky’s the limit when it comes to promoting their latest musical.

The award-winning Ballywillan Drama Group has secured the rights to be the first amateur company in Ireland to stage the musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

The show takes to the stage of Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre on January 15.

Now the group has used a drone to film a fantastic promotional video which portrays Chitty flying along the beautiful River Bann and landing on the theatre stage.

Take a look at the footage of the “fine four-fendered friend”.