Village renewal work gets underway

Work is now underway to enhance a number of villages across Mid and East Antrim through the Village Renewal Scheme.

The rejuvenation work is part of over £1.27 million being invested in 17 villages across Mid and East Antrim under the Village Renewal Programme.

The programme is funded by Mid and East Antrim Borough ouncil and DAERA with support from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.

It is now the turn of Ahoghill, Broughshane, Clough and Portglenone to receive significant upgrades to their respective areas.

Renovations in Ahoghill will see a new four-sided pillar clock being erected in the heart of the village, complete with Westminster chimes.

Funding will also help towards enhancements of the Diamond area making it a more attractive space for locals and visitors to enjoy.

In Broughshane the existing play area, at Knockan Road, will be updated with an emphasis placed on the provision of inclusive play equipment for users of all abilities.

Some of the equipment to be installed will include a wheelchair roundabout, a 30m cableway, an integrated trampoline and a four person see-saw with inclusive seats.

Portglenone Marina will receive five new 7.5m floating finger jetties allowing longer boats to use the facilities.

In addition there will be seven pieces of outdoor fitness equipment for Portglenone to be installed adjacent to the performance space and children’s play area at the marina.

Clough is benefitting from the Village Renewal Scheme through the installation of new MUGA pitches

Clough’s MUGA pitch will be situated on a small grass open space adjacent to the children’ play area and will facilitate a variety of sports and other activities.

Work on all of these projects is expected to be completed by early June.

Funding for the village renewal programme is being provided under the Northern Ireland Rural Development Programme 2014-2020.

The programme is funded by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and the European Union, with Council providing a 25 percent match funding contribution.

Council has also been able to commit additional capital funding to several of the initiatives as the projects under development also tie in with council’s Capital Development Plan.