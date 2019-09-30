Volunteer group ‘clean-up’ with Royal Award

The hard work, dedication and passion of a group of local volunteers for keeping their town blooming and beautiful all-year-round has been rewarded with the highest form of civic recognition.

Members of Tidy Randalstown have been presented with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS) by the Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim, Mr David McCorkell, at a special presentation ceremony hosted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

The the QAVS recognises the outstanding work done in local communities and the dedication of local people to local causes. It is the highest civic award given to local volunteer groups across the UK. Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald John Smyth said: “Tidy Randalstown is the epitome of the power of volunteers. Their sheer commitment to ensuring their town always looks its very best makes them very worthy and deserving recipients.”