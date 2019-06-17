Volunteers rejuvenate green space at Ecos

Volunteers from local businesses have been helping out in the borough as part of Volunteers’ Week.

The annual celebration happens every June and is a chance to say thank you for the fantastic contribution millions of volunteers make across the UK.

Volunteers from Danske Bank, NI Housing Executive, Hughes Insurance, PSNI, and DAERA helped rejuvenate green spaces across the borough including Ecos Nature Park and the Antrim Hills Way. Pictured: DAERA volunteers helping out at ECOS Nature Park’s Orchard