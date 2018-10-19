WATCH: DUP wins seat in Carrick by-election

DUP candidate Peter Johnston has been elected to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Mr. Johnston was one of five candidates in yesterday’s Carrick Castle ward by-election.

He will replace Independent councillor Jim Brown whose seat was left vacant following his death in August.

Following the announcement, he said: “Having lived, worked and studied in Carrickfergus for most of my life, I take pride in my town and the people who live here.

“As a father and a local businessman, I want to see Carrickfergus transformed into a town where new jobs, opportunities and investment are the norm.”

The number of total votes polled was 2,873 - a turnout of 21.8 per cent.

Peter Johnston received 1,106 first preference votes.