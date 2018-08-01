WATCH: Kitten recovering after being thrown from car

A young kitten is improving after being dumped from a moving car in Co Antrim yesterday.

The animal was dumped from the vehicle on the Shanes Hill Road, outside Larne, yesterday afternoon, according to a passing motorist.

The kitten was rescued by the woman, who works at Clare Vet Group practice in Ballyclare, where she took it for treatment.

He was severely dehydrated and had cuts and grazes when he arrived at the practice.

Providing an update on the cat’s condition, a spokesperson for the Clare Vet Group said: “After morning assessment with the vet he has been allowed to come off the IV drip.

“He is still slightly sore from the impact with the road but this is being managed with pain relief.

“He has been very vocal and tucked into his breakfast to leave an empty bowl. Lucky boy looks like he is out of the woods!”

It is understood police were not notified about the incident because no details about the car involved were recorded.

An animal welfare campaigner from Newtownabbey has called on similar incidents to be reported.

They said: “If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they must report it to animal welfare through their local council.

“The number for this local area is ‭0300 124 5000‬ option 5. Your call will be taken in total confidence.

“Animal rescuers can only do so much, so it is vital such people are reported.”