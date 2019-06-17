What a catch for Portglenone

Preparations are in full swing at the Glenone Coarse Angling Facility at Portglenone ahead of the world-renowned coarse fishing championships.

The championships are set to take place on the Lower River Bann in less than a months’ time. It will be the first time that Northern Ireland will host an event of this calibre since the World Championships were held on the River Erne in 1992, and the Newry Canal in 1982.

The National Coarse Fishing Federation of Ireland, awarded the honour of hosting the 25th anniversary of this event by the Fédéracion International de la Pêche Sportive, has been working closely with the local community to bring the event to this area.

The championships is set to be staged around the communities of Portglenone and Bellaghy in the Bann Corridor where the teams representing 18 nations will be hosted throughout the championships bringing a welcome boost to the local economy.

Event organiser Jack Tisdall, NCFFI says: “To host this prestigious event is fantastic news for the coarse angling community as we are providing Ireland with its first world class angling facility on a River. Further planned developments will support the inclusivity of all in our sport and leave a legacy of angling for the area. “

The National Coarse Fishing Federation of Ireland are appealing to members of all communities for their help in stewarding the event with 100 volunteers are required. Teams will train on the venue ahead of the Parade of Nations on June 27 where the championships will be opened by the President of FIPSed Fédération Internationale de la Pêche Sportive en Eau Douce Championships on Saturday and Sunday, June 29 and 30. Enthusiasts will have the opportunity to watch top rods in action on the bank, such as England’s Will Raison and Hungary’s Tamas Walter, as well as team Italy currently ranked number one in the world. More details at www.ncffi.ie/euro25