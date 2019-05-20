A Wild About Food event entitled ‘Woodland Larder’ will take place on Saturday, June 8, at the Riverside Walk in Cullybackey.

It will be an opportunity for those who attend to forage for tasty leaves and flowers along the beautiful and popular riverside walk in the village from 11am to 1pm and to learn what can be made from woodland edibles.

The walk will be led by Forage Ireland expert Dermot Hughes. Anyone intrested can meet on the morning Old Mill Park, Cullybackey. Contact Parks and Open Spaces T: 028 9335 8233 for more information.