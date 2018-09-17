William Dunlop's partner Janine Brolly announces birth of baby

The partner of tragic William Dunlop has revealed online that she has given birth to their second child.

Janine Brolly said on Facebook: "We welcomed our second little girl into the world on Saturday afternoon.

"She has the most amazing big sister and there is no question that Daddy would have been besotted.

"Name still to be decided but we are just all settling into life together at home.

"Grateful for two precious girls who are keeping my heart beating.

"Jan x"

William Dunlop

