Winners of council energy competition

Mid and East Antrim’s Deputy Mayor has congratulated the winners of a competition organised to promote energy efficiency in the borough.

To raise awareness of energy efficiency measures and a local home heating voucher scheme, council offered an opportunity for a lucky winner to receive a free electricity monitor and £100 worth of oil stamps.

Two runner-up prizes of £50 worth of oil stamps and an electricity monitor were also offered.

And three winners have been picked from a large volume of entrants from across Mid and East Antrim and beyond, with the winner of the first prize, Lisa Doherty, presented with her monitor and vouchers on Monday afternoon.

Deputy Mayor, Councillor Cheryl Johnston, said: “I am delighted with the hugely positive response to our competition and congratulate our winners.

“This competition was designed to raise awareness of energy efficiency and the schemes that are there, and it has proved very successful in doing so.

“Monitoring how you use your electricity can be a way of finding out where electricity is being wasted and where potential savings can be made.

“The wireless monitors display data on a large, easy to read screen and shows how much electricity you are using and how much it is costing you.

“St Vincent de Paul’s oil stamp saving scheme, supported by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, allows you to spread the cost of your home heating oil bills by purchasing oil stamps from participating local retailers.

“Collect an oil stamp savings card from any of the participating stamp retailers, purchase £5 oil stamps, place your oil savings stamps onto your savings card and use for payment, or part-payment, of your oil from participating oil suppliers.”

If you weren’t lucky enough to win this time, here’s some of our top tips for keeping your home warm this winter:

• Having your boiler serviced regularly can keep it operating at its most efficient, helping to reduce fuel bills and saving you money on those unexpected breakdowns. As with any fossil fuel burning appliance, inadequate or poor servicing can cause the generation of carbon monoxide. It is recommended that your boiler is serviced at least once a year.

• Check your radiators for cold spots and bleed with a radiator key.

• Your living room should be around 70oF (21oC) and your other rooms should be at least 64oF (18oC). Keep your living room warm throughout the day and heat your bedroom before going to bed.

• Draw your curtains before it gets dark to keep heat in and don’t block your radiators with furniture.

If you would like further advice and information on Energy Efficiency around the home, please phhone 0300 124 5000 or email homesafety-energyadvice@midandeastantrim.gov.uk