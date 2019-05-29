Women’s Institute break for the summer

Broughshane WI president Martha Wilson welcomed members and visitors to the May meeting.

Guest was butcher, Jonathan McMaster, who shared best practices in butchery and after his demonstration members Marie Harvey and Sophia Maybin volunteered to have a go under his supervision.Janet Gaston gave the vote of thanks and congratulations were given to Sophia Maybin on the birth of her granddaughter Amelia and Fiona Marshall on her grandson Jesse Adrian.

The annual Friendship Cup was shared by Ann McMaster and Martha Wilson and the Magazine winner was Jean Kennedy. The competition: for “A Garden Bloom” photo resulted: first, Martha Wilson; second, Annie Hamilton; and, third Margaret Logan. Sally McBurney and Becky Smyth were both thanked for organising tea and Sandra Adams gave business updates.

Mary Knox reminded all floral Art enthusiasts to enter exhibits for Ballymena Show on June 15 for which schedules were available.

Janet Gaston and Margaret Logan were wished well for the Golf Competition and Martha Wilson thanked all who had generously given to the Women’s Institute Balmoral Stand or volunteered their time.

She also wished everyone a very pleasant summer and said she hoped to see members at the annual general meeting and trophy presentations on Monday, September 9.