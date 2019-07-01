Young Ballymena Filmmakers meet Colin Farrell

Actor and Cinemagic patron Colin Farrell pictured with Ambassadors from Ballymena and the wider province for Cinemagic Los Angeles.

The aspiring young filmmakers had the unique opportunity to hear first hand from the award winning actor about working in the industry and got invaluable advice about following a career in film.

Young filmmakers from Ballymena Hannah McVicker (Back) and Alex Balmer (Front) pictured with Cinemagic CEO Joan Burney Keatings for Cinemagic Los Angeles.Photo by Aaron McCracken

Cinemagic celebrates its 30th Anniversary this year and the LA Festival running this week is uniting young people from diverse backgrounds through film and television opportunities as well as celebrating and nurturing filmmaking talent. Pictured back row Left to Right are Alice Crane, Amber Ferguson, Ryan Donnelly, Patrick Roe, Alex Balmer,(from Ballymena) Jack Dunlop, Hannah McVicker, (from Ballymena) Ryan Rafferty, Morgyn Lutton, Cara Orr, Thomas Purdy, Shauna Shivers McAtamney (Cinemagic) and Luke Alexander (Cinemagic). Front Row Left to Right Joan Burney Keatings (Cinemagic CEO), Colin Farrell, Aisling Kerr.