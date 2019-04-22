North West 200 practice, race schedule and road closing times 2019

Glenn Irwin celebrates victory in the feature North West 200 Superbike race in 2018 on the PBM Be Wiser Ducati.
The international road racing season roars into life with the fonaCAB North West 200 in association with Nicholl Oils from May 14-18 on the north coast.

The the full practice and race schedule for the 2019 event is as follows:

The start of the Thursday evening Superstock race in 2018, which was won by Peter Hickman (out of shot).

QUALIFYING SCHEDULE

TUESDAY, MAY 14

Practice (Roads closed 9.15am-3pm)

THURSDAY, MAY 16

Martin Jessopp leads the Supersport pack into York Corner. Both Supersport races were won by Alastair Seeley on the EHA Racing Yamaha last year.

Practice (Roads closed 9.15am-3pm)

RACE SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, MAY 16

(Roads closed 5pm-9pm)

RACE 1 – SUPERSPORT

RACE 2 – SUPERSTOCK

RACE 3 – SUPERTWIN

SATURDAY, MAY 18

Roads closed (9.15am-7pm)

RACE 1 – SUPERSPORT

RACE 2 – SUPERBIKE

RACE 3 – SUPERTWIN

RACE 4 – SUPERSTOCK

RACE 5 –SUPERBIKE