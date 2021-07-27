One in three adults are ‘apprehensive’ about seeing more people face-to-face again

A study of 2,000 adults found 32 per cent have become more self-conscious about how they look following 18 months of staring at themselves on screen.

The huge increase in video calls has also affected people’s confidence in photos, with a quarter (23 per cent) feeling less content with their smile and opting to pout in pictures instead.

And 68 per cent admit a confidence boost would make them more likely to socialise again as restrictions lift.

The findings emerged in a study by Colgate which is marking the launch of Max White Ultimate Renewal by inspiring the nation to smile with confidence when having photos taken.

To do this, the brand collaborated with photographer, Alexandra Cameron, model, Charli Howard, and make-up artist, Ruby Hammer for a project called ‘#PoutFree Portraits’.

The shoot featured 10 members of the public all of whom were treated to a confidence boosting ‘#PoutFree Portrait’ of their own.

Wanting to feel more confident

This is after the research revealed 93 per cent of adults want to feel more confident about their smile - as they’ll be seeing more people in person with restrictions easing.

Alexandra Cameron said: “Confidence shoots have always been a huge passion of mine.

“It’s so important for the world to feel confident in themselves, especially after the tough year and a half that we’ve been through.”

Body activist and model, Charli Howard, is fronting the series and she coached the participants on how to embrace unique smiles in their pictures – without a pout in sight.

This was after the study found 34 per cent of adults would love to get tips on how to smile confidently on camera.

She said: “The last 18 months have been extremely challenging, so I hope the series of #PoutFree Portraits encourages everyone to ditch the pout.”

Worried about their teeth

Carried out through OnePoll, the study also found 22 per cent of adults avoid smiling because they worry their teeth aren’t white enough.

Make-up artist Ruby Hammer said: “For as long as I have been doing makeup, the best part of my job has been seeing people leave with a new-found confidence.