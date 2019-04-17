Special parade lap and display confirmed as part of 90th anniversary North West 200 celebrations

A special parade lap will be held at this year’s fonaCAB International North West 200 in association with Nicholl Oils to mark the 90th anniversary of the event next month.

Former racers including Steven Cull, Iain Duffus, Ian Simpson, Steve Plater and Phillip McCallen will take part.

A special display of machinery will also be held in the paddock during race week, featuring previous North West 200 race-winning bikes.

These include Dick Creith’s 1961 Ryan Norton and Billy McCosh’s 1960 Matchless G50 and AJS 7R.

The display will be sponsored by the Breda Tyre and Exhaust Centre, based on the Saintfield Road, Newtownbreda, Belfast, which is run by John and Keith Miller.

“The North West 200 is a great place to showcase our business and it is superb to be able to support this fantastic event,” said John Miller.

“We have been working with the NW200 as volunteers for a number of years but to be on board as sponsors is very special because we are people who have a strong motorbike background.

“Back in the day, our father John was a road racer and I raced motocross, competing against World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea’s father, Johnny.”

Event Director Mervyn Whyte said the nostalgic display of machinery would ‘capture the imagination’.

“The Miller brothers are passionate about motorcycle racing and have a great interest in classic and vintage machinery,” said Whyte.

“It is fantastic to have their support for our display and parade of previous North West winners, which will capture the imagination of everyone at this year’s 90th birthday celebrations.”

The fonaCAB International North West 200 in association with Nicholl Oils will take place from May 13-18.