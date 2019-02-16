Ballymena manager David Jeffrey praised his side after their 1-0 defeat to Linfield in the BetMcLean League Cup Final.

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey was gutted after his side's 1-0 defeat to Linfield but was delighted with his side's showing in the BetMcLean League Cup Final.

And Andy Waterworth goal in the 15th minute was the difference between the two sides but the Sky Blues came on strong in the second half as the Blues held onto their lea.

Linfield versus Ballymena United

United were the better side on the day but Waterworth's strike sealed the Blues first League Cup success since 2008.

But Jeffrey was delighted with the way his side played throughout the 90 minutes even though they ended up losing the final for the secone year in a row.