Ballymena United and Dungannon Swifts League Cup final a breath of fresh air

The BetMcLean League Cup Final between Ballymena United and Dungannon Swifts will be like a breath of fresh air.

Two country teams are competing for the first senior trophy of the season and who would have believed it?

Dungannon Swifts captain Ryan Harpur and Ballymena United skipper Jim Ervin

Surely, when the draw was made for the semi-finals many thought Crusaders would destroy Dungannon and Cliftonville would have too much guile, ability and finishing power to see off Ballymena United.

But, no, that didn’t happen and tomorrow the Swifts and Sky Blues will do battle at Windsor Park under the glare of the Sky Sports cameras and hopefully a good game will materalise.

And it is great for both clubs that they are through to the final as Dungannon are still looking to lift their first senior trophy after many years of trying.

And, to be honest, it couldn’t happen to a nicer club.

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree

Manager Rodney McAree, his dad Joe and countless others have put their heart and soul into the club and they have built the best youth set-up in the country that is the envy of many.

Skipper Ryan Harpur could be lifting the Cup above his head tomorrow night and end their wait for a senior trophy and few would begrudge them that.

United, on the other hand, will want to retain the trophy and keep the buzz going at the Showgrounds.

Boss David Jeffrey is doing a fantastic job and this will not be his first cup final success!