Ballymena United are a dangerous animal says Linfield’s jamie Mulgrew

Linfield skipper Jamie Mulgrew knows that defeat is not an option when the Blues tackle Ballymena United in the BetMcLean League Cup Final at Windsor Park on Saturday.

David Healy’s side have not won the trophy since 2008 and the captain knows it will not be easy as David Jeffrey and Bryan McLaughlin are doing a great job at the Showgrounds.

“At the start of the season I had a word with David and he said they were changing their transfer policy and things like that.

“He seemed to be quite excited from what he had seen in training and then they had a good start to the league.

“They are doing what Coleraine did last year and people talk about momentum and confidence and if you have that you can be a dangerous animal and Ballymena have those qualities.

“They are a dangerous animal and it is no surprise that they are going on the run they are on.

“People have been wandering when Ballymena will tail-off but they thought the same about Coleraine last year. I don’t think they will drop off because look at the squad David and Brian have built there.

“They have a big squad and it is no surprise they are doing so well.”

There has been little between the sides when they have met this season - with Linfield winning two and United winning the other.

And Mulgrew expects the same when the two sides collide at Windsor park.

“It is game that we will to give our all if we want to win the trophy.

“They have improved loads since last season. They were conceding lots of goals and they have tightened up this season.

“The three times we have played them the game has been tight and they could have gone eiher way.

“For the fans I think it will be a fantastic gam of football,” said Mulgrew.