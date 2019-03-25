Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey wants big finish to league campaign

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey wants his side to finish the season on a high after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Warrenpoint Town in the Danske Bank Premiership.

Next up for the Sky Blues is league leaders Linfield on April 5 before United face games against Cliftonville, Coleraine, Glenavon and Crusaders.

Those games bring their league campaign to a close and as they now trail Linfield by nine points - finishing second is their main priority.

“I have asked the players, this is not about your ability, this is not about your talent, it is not about your tactical awareness.

“Football is a very emotional game and mentally you have got to think how you do things?

“Saturday’s defeat was a tough lesson, a harsh lesson but we have come to the split and our points accumulation is impressive. We are in second place, four points above Crusaders and now we have a week off and let us now prepare ourselves for five massive games of football.

“They are five cup finals and our mantra hasn’t changed. We have got the top six and we want to qualify for Europe.

“That is where we are at and that was our aim. Top six and qualify for Europe. Nothing has changed for us,” he added.