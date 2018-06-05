BALLYMENA UNITED: Club open to offers for Caolan Loughran

Ballymena United have confirmed the club is open to offers for Caolan Loughran - following discussions with the defender.

“We agreed to Caolan’s request last year to go on loan to Larne, and we hoped that would benefit him with the full intention of having him return for pre-season,” said Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey. “When he contacted us regarding pre-season, Caolan made it clear that he saw his future away from Ballymena United at this time, and that his best interests would maybe be better served elsewhere.

“The club would never stop a player’s development, and in respecting his wishes we are open to consider all offers to Caolan joining another club and have given permission for him to approach other clubs.

“However, as he currently remains a Ballymena United player under contract, any interested clubs should contact me directly.”