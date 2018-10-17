Ballymena United cruise into County Antrim Shield quarter finals

Ballymena United cruised into the quarter finals of the County Antrim Shield following their 5-0 win over H&W Welders on Tuesday.

Reece Glendinning fired the Sky Blues into the lead on 35 minutes with a fantastic strike.

The second half was one-way traffic as the hosts took control of the tie.

Adam Lecky doubled the advantage on 49 with Tony Kane adding the third from a penalty two minutes later after Leroy Millar had been fouled.

James Knowles added the fourth just before the hour mark before Lecky wrapped up the scoring when he headed in his second on 77.

Toal's County Antrim Shield quarter-finals

Ballymena United v Ballyclare Comrades

Crusaders v Cliftonville

Larne v Ards

Linfield v Glentoran

Matches to be played on Tuesday, 23 October