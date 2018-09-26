Ballymena United lose Shane McGinty for eight weeks

David Jeffrey has confirmed that midfielder Shane McGinty is set for a lengthy period on the sidelines.

Speaking after Tuesday night's 2-2 draw at Coleraine Jeffrey said McGinty is set to miss the next eight weeks following a scan on a groin injury.

"Shane has had a scan and his groin injury is more serious than first thought," he revealed.

"It will be at least eight weeks out for him, which is a real shame as he had started really well."

The Sky Blues boss was pleased with the performance from his side against their derby rivals, but again he was left disappointed with the result.

"We played some fantastic football in the first half, scored two fantastic goals, and realistically we should have been four goals to the good," he said.

"I always knew Coleraine were going to come back into it, even though they went down to ten men.

"We knew how they would set up, they would look to hit us on the counter.

"You have to give Coleraine a lot of credit.

"Their mindset was very simple - we're down to ten men, no-one expects us to win, can we give it a go, can we maybe get a draw?

"If we had scored a third at the start of the second half the game was dead and buried. If the referee gives the penalty for the foul on Adam Lecky it's dead and buried."

"We need tot be more ruthless though. We play decent football, we create chances. even on Saturday past against Cliftonville we had several chances which we should have taken but we didn't.

"I am pleased that we are playing well, and we are creating chances, the hope is we start taking more of those chances that we are creating."