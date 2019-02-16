Ballymena United's James Knowles expects tight battle against Linfield in BetMcLean League Cup Final

James Knowles is prepared to give his all against Linfield in the BetMcLean League Cup Final

The former Cliftonville and Glentoran midfielder will feature for the Sky Blues as they take on league leaders Linfield at Windsor Park.

James Knowles

There has been very little between the two sides this season and at present Linfield are top of the league table - while Ballymena United are second.

In their three meetings so far this season United have won one and Linfield two so a close game is expected this afternoon.

And Knowles - who has already won the League Cup - wants to get his hands on the trophy again.