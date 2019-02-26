Ballymena United v Cliftonville: A look ahead to Tuesday night’s Danske Bank Premiership fixture

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey is looking to pick-up three vital league points when his side host Cliftonville in the Danske Bank Premiership on Tuesday night (7:45pm).

The Sky Blues head into the game on the back of two 1-0 defeats to Linfield - in the BetMcLean League Cup Final and in the league on Saturday.

Jeffrey says those two defeats are now in the past and claimed three points against the Reds tonight is his only focus.

“The Linfield result is dead and buried, Tuesday is a massive game against Cliftonville.

“Paddy McLaughlin has got the bounce they would have wanted and we need to get back to winning ways in the league.

“This defeat against Linfield is our first in the league since New Year’s Day against Crusaders.

“It was away from home against one of the top sides and I am talking here about being bitterly disappointed.

“But that’s just me and sometimes you don’t get what you deserve,” he added.

And Jeffrey paid tribute to his side’s displays against Linfield.

“They gave us the biggest compliment because they changed their system and dropped three players.

“So what does that tell you?

“Great compliment that a club of Linfield’s size and resources and all that they have; they have changed their system and dropped three players to match-up to us.

“So that’s well done to my players. That is respect. That’s respect.”

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin added: “It will be tough against one of the best sides in the division, running Linfield close for the title.

“David Jeffrey’s done a brilliant job at Ballymena, attracting some of the best players.

“It’s going to be a tough night but if we play the way we have been and stay organised we’ve every chance.

“The momentum is there and when you build that up you cannot wait to play and get to that next game.

“We will recover and prepare between games and it’s going to be tough but we must look forward to it.”