Ballymena United v Cliftonville: We have to be at our best to beat Reds in League Cup - Jeffrey

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey knows his side will have to be at their best if they are to beat Cliftonville in tonight’s BetMcLean League Cup semi-final at The Showgrounds (7:45pm).

The Reds saw off Crusaders 4-1 in the Irish Cup on Saturday - with striker Joe Gormley scoring a hat-trick - and Jeffrey admits the Sky Blues will have to be wary of Cliftonville’s firepower.

“When I heard the result on Saturday I thought they really are getting their firepower going,” said Jeffrey.

“In the games between us we won at home, they won down there and the game that was abandoned was 1-1, so we’re fairly evenly matched and we have to take control of their firepower.”

The United boss admits injuries are hampering their preparations.

“What has absolutely hammered us again is injuries,” he said.

“Emmet Friars (knee) and Joe McKinney (hamstring), big Kyle Owens had been ill all week with a virus, Andrew Burns has a virus and was poorly.

“Stevie McAlorum is out and hopefully he won’t be out too long but I can’t see him, Emmet or Joseph being considered for Tuesday.

“It’s fantastic, the games are coming thick and fast. I think we are all enjoying it.”

Cliftonville manager Barry Gray expects a titanic struggle “on a pitch that will be energy sapping” at the Showgrounds.

“We are not short on legs and not short on hunger or determination or energy, so hopefully we will show more of that on Tuesday night,” said Gray.

“It’s all about leaving it all on the field and doing your best when you are only one game away from a cup final.”

