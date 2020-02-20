Brawl verdict 'totally exonerated' fans of sectarianism say Ballymena United

Ballymena United say the verdict by the Irish FA's disciplinary committee following the melee at the end of their Irish Cup tie at Warrenpoint Town "totally exonerated" the club's fans after claims of sectarianism.

The Sky Blues accepted a £750 fine for spectator misconduct at the Irish FA hearing on Wednesday night.

The club said it was "pleased" by the IFA disciplinary committee's findings in a statement released on Thursday adding that the sectarianism claims had been shown to be "unfounded".

"Ballymena United Football Club are pleased that the Irish FA disciplinary committee have totally exonerated our club and its supporters in relation to the unfounded allegations of sectarianism made by Warrenpoint Town FC," the statement said.

"Ballymena United are an equal opportunities club and prides itself on drawing its supporters, players and staff from all sections of the community.

"Following evidence submitted by the Irish FA, the club accepted the charge of spectator misconduct.

"However, representatives of Ballymena United made it clear to the committee that there were unprecedented circumstances which led to the events unfolding and presented evidence supporting this.

"Whilst the club accepts the sanction, we reiterate the Irish FA's determination that there was no case to answer in relation to the alleged sectarianism."

Warrenpoint Town keeper Mark Byrne for six months - with three suspended for 18 months - as punishment for becoming involved in an altercation with spectators in injury-time which saw a fence collapse and fans spill onto the pitch.

Warrenpoint were also fined £250 for spectator misconduct.