CATHAIR FRIEL: David Jeffrey’s joy at contract extension for Ballymena United player

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey considers Cathair Friel’s decision to pen a contract extension as additional evidence of overall progress.

Friel’s commitment to the Sky Blues now runs until 2021 following the one-year addition to his terms, with the attacking talent having bagged 40 goals in 90 appearances since arriving from Limavady United.

“From the beginning we’ve always talked about taking the club forward in steps,” said Jeffrey on the club’s official website. “That has been about moving the squad and the club ahead with a mixture of youth and experience with the long-term vision of seeing those young, hungry players develop into mature, experienced heads.

“Cathair is a top example who has spent two solid seasons here and has not only developed as a player but also has helped develop the club and the squad.

“It is a credit to him and to the club that both see a long future together.

“Let me be clear - myself, Bryan and the staff team are here to develop players like Cathair to breed long-term success for Ballymena United.

“We aim not to be a feeder club for others, but at the same token we want players who are committed and are striving to etch their names permanently into the history books here - that is why today’s news is particularly pleasing and significant.”