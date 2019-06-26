Champions Linfield host Institute on opening day as fixtures are released

Champions Linfield will begin their defence of the Danske Bank Premiership with a home game against Institute on Saturday 10 August.
The fixtures for the new campaign were released on Wednesday morning with some intriguing ties on the opening day.
Managerless Coleraine will entertain Cliftonville, Crusaders host newly-promoted Carrick Rangers, last year's runners-up Ballymena United travel to Dungannon Swifts, Glenavon take on Glentoran, and high-flying Larne welcome Warrenpoint Town to Inver Park.
The teams are back in action again three days later with another real cracker in store as Ballymena welcome the Blues to Warden Street.
There's an East Antrim derby as Carrick host Larne, Coleraine travel to Glentoran, Cliftonville entertain Gary Hamilton's Glenavon, Institute face Dungannon and Crusaders are on the road to Warrenpoint.
DANSKE BANK PREMIERSHIP
Saturday 10 August 3pm
Coleraine v Cliftonville
Crusaders v Carrick Rangers
Dungannon Swifts v Ballymena United
Glenavon v Glentoran
Larne v Warrenpoint Town
Linfield v Institute
Tuesday 13 August 7.45pm
Ballymena United v Linfield
Carrick Rangers v Larne
Cliftonville v Glenavon
Glentoran v Coleraine
Institute v Dungannon Swifts
Warrenpoint Town v Crusaders
Saturday 17 August 3pm
Cliftonville v Crusaders
Dungannon Swifts v Glentoran
Glenavon v Warrenpoint Town
Institute v Carrick Rangers
Larne v Ballymena United
Linfield v Coleraine
Saturday 24 August 3pm
Ballymena United v Glentoran
Carrick Rangers v Cliftonville
Coleraine v Institute
Crusaders v Larne
Dungannon Swifts v Glenavon
Linfield v Warrenpoint Town
Saturday 31 August 3pm
Carrick Rangers v Ballymena United
Crusaders v Dungannon Swifts
Glenavon v Coleraine
Glentoran v Institute
Larne v Linfield
Warrenpoint Town v Cliftonville
Saturday 7 September 3pm
Ballymena United v Warrenpoint Town
Cliftonville v Linfield
Coleraine v Dungannon Swifts
Glenavon v Carrick Rangers
Glentoran v Larne
Institute v Crusaders
Saturday 14 September 3pm
Ballymena United v Coleraine
Crusaders v Glenavon
Dungannon Swifts v Cliftonville
Institute v Larne
Linfield v Glentoran
Warrenpoint Town v Carrick Rangers
Saturday 21 September 3pm
Carrick Rangers v Linfield
Cliftonville v Institute
Coleraine v Crusaders
Glenavon v Ballymena United
Glentoran v Warrenpoint Town
Larne v Dungannon Swifts
Saturday 28 September 3pm
Ballymena United v Cliftonville
Coleraine v Larne
Crusaders v Glentoran
Dungannon Swifts v Carrick Rangers
Linfield v Glenavon
Warrenpoint Town v Institute
Saturday 5 October 3pm
Carrick Rangers v Coleraine
Crusaders v Linfield
Glentoran v Cliftonville
Institute v Ballymena United
Larne v Glenavon
Warrenpoint Town v Dungannon Swifts