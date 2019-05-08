Conor Washington among trio of Northern Ireland internationals released by Sheffield United

PREMIER LEAGUE new boys, Sheffield United have released a trio of Northern Ireland internationals following their promotion to the top flight.

Versatile striker, Conor Washington, defender, Danny Lafferty and front man, Caolan Lavery are all now free to find a new club.

Ipswich Town reportedly lead the race for 18-cap Washington whose short term deal with the Blades has come to an end. He made three league starts and 12 substitute appearances for the Bramall Lane club after making his mid-season switch from QPR.

Lafferty had spent the season on loan at League One side Peterborough United whereas Lavery earned promotion to League One with Bury playing 21 times for the Shakers.

A statement on the club’s website read: “Following the conclusion of the Sky Bet Championship season, Chris Wilder has acted swiftly by announcing his retained list.

Paul Coutts, Martin Cranie, Conor Washington, Daniel Lafferty and Caolan Lavery will all leave Bramall Lane when their current deals expire this summer”.