The Toals Bookmakers County Antrim Shield final will be played at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

David Jeffrey’s Sky Blues will have home advantage for the domestic showpiece following a coin toss on Wednesday evening.

Ballymena United will meet Crusaders in the final, which will be played on Tuesday, January 23 at 7.45pm.

Uniteda booked their place in this season’s final when they beat Ards 3-0 last week.

Crusaders claimed a 1-0 win over Carrick Rangers to progress to next month’s decider.