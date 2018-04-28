Crusaders are crowned champions

Ballymena United 1-2 Crusaders

FORMER Ballymena United old boy David Cushley was Crusaders hero as they claimed their third Premiership title under Stephen Baxter's management.

In truth while they looked nervous in the first half and never really got going until substitute David Cushley came onto the pitch, they have had a fantastic campaign and ran out deserved winners.

Crusaders started on the front foot and on two minutes Colin Coates looping header from Paul Heatley's right wing corner landed on top of the net.

The visitors had a glorious chance to settle the nerves on eight minutes when Jordan Owens brought the ball down inside the six yard but instead of shooting, he tried to cut inside past Andrew Burns, the young defender did well to nick the ball away and the clear-cut chance gone.

United had a chance themselves on 15 minutes as Leroy Millar's left footed strike from 20 yards had to be tipped around the post by Crues keeper Brian Jensen.

A minute later the Belfast men missed a sitter as Paul Heatley got in behind the United defence, but with only Ross Glendinning to beat, the winger blasted wide.

Crues continued to dominate things in the opening quarter and they should have taken the lead 26 minutes but Gavin Whyte's close range strike, which had Glendinning beaten, was cleared off the line by Jim Ervin.

At the other end Joe McKinney's long-range effort edges inches wide of goal, before Heatley sees his 20 yard strike whistle just past Glendinning's right hand post.

Crues, who looked very nervous in the first half had another good chance on 56 minutes as Michael Carville's strike from a tight angle, hit the side netting.

Incredibly the home side took the lead on 60 minutes as Friel got in behind the Crues defence to latches onto Kevin Braniff's through ball and with Brian Jensen rushing off his goal-line, the ex-Limavady United man diverted the ball over the keeper and into the empty net.

Friel's goal ended United's run of 9 hour and 45 mins without a league goal.

Just after the hour mark a flick on by Coates found an unmarked Michael Carville, but his strike was blocked by Burns and then moments later Heatley blasted wide when well placed inside the box.

United were inches away from doubling the lead when that man Friel got in behind the Crues defence, but his low drive was parried away by Jensen and Francis McCaffrey was unable to turn home the loose ball.

On 72 minutes another counter attack by United nearly resulted in a second but Millar's strike from the left hand edge of the box, whistled just wide.

Crues drew level five minutes later after a goalkeeping error by Glendinning, when he fumbled substitute David Cushley's initial effort and the alert Philip Lowry was on hand to bundle home the loose ball.

A Billy Joe Burns cross on 82 minutes found Owens at the back post, but the big striker's tame header was easily gathered by Glendinning.

Soon after a top draw save by Jensen kept his side in the game when he somehow kept out Braniff's powerful header.

Moments later that United old boy Cushley made no mistake blasting home from 20 yards to spark wild celebrations amongst the large travelling support.

Ballymena United: Glendinning, Flynn, Friel, Braniff, Burns (McCloskey 81), Balmer, Ervin, Millar, McCaffrey (Faulkner 85), McKinney, Quigley.

Crusaders: Jensen, Burns, Beverland, Coates, Ward; Carvill (Cushley 66) Forsythe, Lowry; Heatley, Owens, Whyte.

Referee: Tim Marshall