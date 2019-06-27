David Jeffrey proud but offers Ballymena United warning before Runavik visit in Europa League

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey was left full of pride after his side’s historic Europa League win over NSI Runavik.

The Braidmen side secured only their second ever European success, thanks to quick second-half goals from Leroy Millar and Jude Winchester at The Showgrounds.

“I am major, major proud after that win,” he insisted. “The club have been excellent in terms of how they have helped us, nothing was too little for them and the support tonight was fantastic.

“It was a fantastic occasion tonight, listen it wasn’t the most exciting first half, but we got applauded in at half-time.

“We have a fantastic set of supporters and it’s not just the players, staff members or the board, it’s the supporters as well and it was lovely that tonight was the first time I had to walk to both sides of the pitch to applaud our fans and that’s great.”

Jeffrey was also thrilled by the way his side performed throughout the 90 minutes, but has also warned his players it’s only half-time in the preliminary round tie.

“This tie is far from over make no mistake about that,” he explained. “We played some nice football tonight, but it’s going to be a lot tougher in their place over the second leg and we have to make sure that we all know that it’s only half-time.

“The two goals from Leroy and Jude were absolutely fabulous and what can not be forgotten about alongside that was the save by Ross. it was an unbelieveable save, because we were just beginning to wilt a little bit, but that save gave us a lift.

“I said before the game I wanted a nil and anything after that was a bonus and we got two bonuses, so I’m thrilled, but as I said and I’ll keep repeating myself, it’s still only half-time and the tie is far from over.”