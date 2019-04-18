David Jeffrey wants his Ballymena United side to finish the job

Ballymena United are focused on Europe as they bid to finally nail down an automatic Europa League spot at home to Coleraine on Saturday.

Boss David Jeffrey is delighted with how his side have performed this term, now he wants them to go out and finish the job.

“When we started out at the beginning of the season we talked about wanting to get top six and to get a crack at Europe,” he said.

“An awful lot of other people said a lot of nice things about us being contenders and whatever else, but for us the focus never changed.

“We’ve talked all along about baby steps and incremental strides, and that continues today.

“I said to the players after last week’s game that they have done fantastically well and that they should be really proud.

“It’s massive for us to be challenging and to be talked about challenging the likes of Linfield and Crusaders, when their resources far, far outweigh ours.

“What I want to do now is reach that target and crack Europe. Yes we’ve had some great praise and comments this season, and rightly so, because the players have done so well.

“It has been enjoyable, but the journey isn’t over yet.

“I keep asking the players each week to go and finish the race.

“I’m aware of the various possibilities that could be played out in the coming weeks but, any time my mind has wandered, I’ve just brought myself back to the same mantra – one game at a time.

“Coleraine will give us a very tough match but we will go out and try to get the three points, regardless of what they might mean for us.

“I’m not thinking about qualifying for Europe automatically, through the play-offs or anything else – we just want to make sure we get there.”