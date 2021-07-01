Derry City striker David Parkhouse linked with Ballymena United move

David Jeffrey’s side are believed to have tabled an offer for the Candy Stripes front man, who has struggled this season since his return to the Brandywell.

The 21 year-old Strabane man, who netted 19 goals and added five assists in 39 appearances during his first spell on-loan from Sheffield United in 2019, has failed to reproduce the form which earned him a place in the PFAI Team of the Year in his debut season.

Indeed, despite featuring in all but one of Derry’s games this season, the front man still hasn’t opened his goalscoring account.

Derry City striker David Parkhouse. Picture by Kevin Moore/MCI

Ruaidhri Higgins was keen to bolster his attacking options in the July Transfer Window and pounced early to bring in reinforcements with striking pair Jamie McGonigle and Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe joining the club this week.

The arrival of his former striker partner, Junior and top rated hitman McGonigle could mean Parkhouse’s days at the Brandywell club could be numbered.

It’s understood the Braidmen have lodged a bid for the striker, while other Irish League clubs may also make a move during this month’s transfer window.

Coleraine, who had a bid rejected by Crusaders for McGonigle before he agreed to join Derry, are on the lookout for a striker as are Larne, who also made approaches for the Dungiven man before his switch to Brandywell this week, so both clubs could be tempted to make a move for Parkhouse.

Derry also look set to move for ex-Candy Stripes fans’ favourite Patrick McEleney, who is a player that boss Higgins has been a long time admirer of.

McEleney, like a host of Dundalk players, is out of contract at the end of the season at Oriel Park and a move home could be on the cards.

Away from the Brandywell, former number one Gerard Doherty, who made 421 appearances for his hometown club, has joined Derry’s near neighbours Finn Harps.