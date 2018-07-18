Feast of football thrills Foyle Cup crowds

The O’Neill’s Foyle Cup players enjoyed another exceptional day of football as the sun shone on the crowded venues across Derry, Strabane, Coleraine and Donegal on Wednesday.

The organisers are predicting their biggest ever spectator attendances and believe by the end of the week more than 100,000 spectators will have witnessed the festival of football.

At the end of the third day of the event more than 900 games have been played so far this week.

Ballymena United lost 0-1 in a thrilling game of football against local side Trojans at Leafair Park last night in the U16 O’Neills Foyle Cup.

A very good attendance witnessed some excellent free flowing football from both sides with defences being tested aerially and from the wings.

Trojans threatened twice early on through the neat footwork of Ryan McCaul and the dangerous Aaron McClafferty up front.

Indeed, it was McClafferty who tucked away the only goal of the game midway through the half, when a cross from the left found him unmarked and from 12 yards he tucked the ball under the advancing keeper.

Both teams had good chances in the second half with a rasping 30 yards shot from Ballymena’s Jason Magee being closest to an equaliser.

However, despite constant pressure by The Blues in the last ten minutes, the Derry side held out to collect another three points to add to Tuesday night’s defeat of America’s Rochester Youths.

In the under-14 O’Neills Foyle Cup clash at Brooke Park, Foyle Harps and South Donegal were inseparable for most of the game.

Donegal Schools centre backs Kyle McGeoghan and Aiden McKelvey were resolute in defence and were only troubled on a few occasions.

It was the Donegal side that capitalised in the last ten minutes, centre forward Aaron O’Shea picking up a cross from the left on the edge of the area before slotting past a helpless Caomhan McMenamin in the Harps goal.

It finished 1-0 to the Donegal side. McGeoghan and McKelvey best for them while Harps Darragh McCloskey stood out for the men in green.

A slick Ballyclare Colts under-12s picked up another three points with an easy 8-1 victory over Raphoe Town at the Brandywell.

Playing some tidy football, the Colts knocked in five goals in the first half and added to their tally of six points as well as another eight goals and now stand top of their group after victories over Foyle Harps and Coleraine respectively.

Raphoe’s only score came through their striker and the only girl in the game, Ella McHugh, who cut in from the left and neatly tucked past keeper Dylan Owens from close range.

The Colts will fancy their chances in going to the finals of this year’s competition.

Tournament sponsors include Derry & Strabane District Council, Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council, The Executive Office, Tourism NI, Department for Communities, Seagate, Inner City Trust, Brunswick Movie Bowl and Derry Credit Union.