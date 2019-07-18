Mid and East Antrim Borough Council have hosted a reception for Malmo Football Club delegates ahead of their game with Ballymena United Football Club tonight.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Maureen Morrow hosted Thursday afternoon’s reception.

She said: “We were delighted to welcome representatives from both clubs to the Braid ahead of their game.

“This was a lovely way to formally welcome our guests, Malmo FF, to our borough who is also known as the ‘Sky Blues’ in Sweden.

“I hope that they enjoy all that Mid and East Antrim has to offer during their stay.”

Ballymena United will host Swedish side Malmo FF at the Ballymena Showgrounds this evening, Thursday, July 18 in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League 1st Qualifying Round.