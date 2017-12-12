FOOTBALL: Carniny sponsorship boost thanks to McDonald’s support

The wintry weekend weather took its toll on all of the Carniny club’s fixtures with none of the teams in action throughout the four leagues they compete in.

It will be fingers crossed for next weekend with teams hoping to get their final fixtures played before the Christmas break.

The club were delighted to continue their partnership with the local McDonald’s restaurant when the popular outlet once again stepped in to offer sponsorship for Carniny Amateur and Youth FC.

All at the club would like to like to thank Ballymena branch manager Kade O’Reilly for his continued support for the club.

Donations like these from local businesses are instrumental in helping voluntary organisations like Carniny Amateur and Youth FC.

Carniny Amateur & Youth FC will once again be holding their charity fundraiser in aid of local causes when a team of players who have been with the club in excess of ten years will play a team of coaches. The ‘decadians’ will also receive a small token as recognition of their loyal service to the club.

The fixture will take place on the 3G pitch at Ballymena Showgrounds on Saturday 30th December, with a 2.30pm kick-off.

Following the game there will be refreshments at the Countryman Inn as well as a number of presentations. Tickets are on sale for the fixture at £2 each and are available from any team coach or on the day at the gate of the ground.

Five of the clubs teams are already making preparations to take part in this season’s Foyle Cup competition whilst the Under 13 team have been invited to visit Hibernian FC by the Scottish Premiership side.

Carniny have always been a side that likes to visit various parts of the UK as well as Europe having visited eight different countries in recent years with their 16s winning a tournament in Spain last season.

Trips to professional clubs have also been the ‘norm’ with teams from the club guests at Stoke City, Sunderland AFC, Glasgow Rangers, Celtic FC, Ipswich Town FC and Norwich City F.C.

Even at the younger age groups the current 2009 age group ( under 9s ) were guests last summer of Clonmel Town in County Tipperary and hope to reciprocate that visit again in the spring.

Most certainly a case of ‘Join Carniny and see the world!’

With the club’s Football Development Centre now wrapped up for the year the club have announced the next set of sessions for their young players.

The next set of sessions will run as normal over a ten week block which will commence on Saturday 27th January, 2018 and current participants should return their completed application by 16th December to confirm their interest. After this date the centre will welcome new applications.

The Centre is open to children both boys and girls born in 2013, 2012 and 2011. Application forms can be obtained from club secretary Billy O’Flaherty, who can be contacted on 07850669666 or via the club website on www.carninyyouthfc.co.uk, or via email thanks to caayfc@outlook.com.