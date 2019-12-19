Glenavon double boost with signings hat-trick and back-to-back wins before Ballymena United test

Glenavon head into the festive fixture list bolstered by double delight on the pitch and triple joy off it - thanks to back-to-back league wins and a January hat-trick of signings.

The Lurgan Blues’ preparations for a visit to Ballymena United on Friday have gained a lift with confirmation Dylan Davidson, Danny Purkis and Conan Byrne will walk into Mourneview Park as the first of planned New Year additions.

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey. Pic by Pacemaker.

Davidson arrives from Harland and Wolff Welders, striker Purkis comes in from East Belfast and Byrne counts St Patrick’s Athletic and Shelbourne among his former clubs.

“We are delighted to get the signings over the line and continue to work on other deals,” said Hamilton. “The past two results have been positive, although I was not too happy with the Carrick performance but getting the early goal against Institute really helped.

“The hope is that with signings and players coming back from injury we can have a stronger second half to the season than the first half.”

Ballymena welcome Glenavon off wins away to Crusaders and home to Dungannon Swifts.

“In many ways Glenavon and ourselves have had similar experiences this season with player injury and unavailability but neither Gary Hamilton nor myself have used it as an excuse,” said Ballymena boss David Jeffrey. “We used it as a simple fact as part of the analysis but not an excuse, we keep getting on with it.

“It will be tough here on Friday but all we can ask of the players is to keep on doing what they have all season in fact - working hard and giving their best.

“There’s probably only been one game in which I was really disappointed in the performance.

“In all other games, players have worked really hard - opportunities may not have been taken, something goes against you or you make a mistake but the players have still been working really hard.

“If we keep working and battling we feel things will keep turning around.”