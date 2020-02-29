Hand of friendship on hold as Ballinamallard and Ballymena cup tie takes centre-stage

David Jeffrey will next month help celebrate Ballinamallard United’s Irish Cup final run of last season - and today attempt to stop the current campaign.

Ballymena United hit the road with a semi-final spot in sight at the expense of a Ballinamallard club still buoyant off the back of reaching the 2019 final.

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey. Pic by INPHO.

A special ‘Having A Ball’ gala night has been planned for the Manor House Hotel on March 28 in aid of Willowbridge School, Fermanagh Stroke Support Unit and Ballinamallard.

An invitation accepted by Jeffrey sets the Ballymena boss up for a semi-final weekend alongside Ballinamallard manager Harry McConkey irrespective of the result at Ferney Park.

“It is an opportunity for everyone around the area to look back and celebrate what was such a tremendous Irish Cup run last season - but rather than just being about pats on the back, we’ve decided to make it about supporting some really wonderful organisations,” said McConkey. “David has been invited as one of the guests and we are grateful for his support.”

McConkey accepts, however, charity will prove in short supply this weekend.

“Togetherness on top of talent has helped us so often over the past 18 months or so and we will need those attributes again against a Ballymena side with real quality,” said McConkey. “They have had a tough run of results but from experience I know how performance levels do not always get rewarded and there is no question they have top, top players.”

The Irish Cup has offered a sole shining light since Boxing Day for Ballymena within the gloom of wins only in that competition across the 11 fixtures over three fronts since a festive derby defeat.

“We’ve been on a horrible run of games and, during that time, there was only one match where I could question the players’ application and attitude,” said United’s Jeffrey following a welcome point against Cliftonville. “Apart from that, I couldn’t fault their work, their commitment, their effort - but we just could not get the rub of the green.

“The players worked so hard in training and for them and the hardy souls who travelled down to Belfast to support us on a bitterly cold day, I just wanted us to leave here having not been beaten.

“We have a huge Irish Cup game at Ballinamallard up next and it was vital we weren’t going into that on the back of a run of losses.

“We’ve ended that now, which will hopefully give us a platform to go into what’s going to be a very difficult game.

“I know Ballinamallard will look at us and see us as being beatable, but it’s a big and timely lift for all of us to have got a good point at Solitude.”